Stephanie Lau Babauta to practice at Vitality Acupuncture

Stephanie Lau Babauta to practice at Vitality Acupuncture

December 1, 2016

stephanie-lau-babautaAcupuncturist Stephanie Lau Babauta, LAc has joined Vitality Acupuncture in Meridian. She is nationally board certified and state licensed, and has studied in both the United States and China. She specializes in treating acute and chronic pain and digestive conditions with acupuncture and Chinese medicine, as well as pediatric acupuncture with a non-needle technique called Shonishin.

Lau Babauta grew up in Boise and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health science from Boise State University and a master’s degree in acupuncture and Oriental medicine from Oregon College of Oriental Medicine. Shestudied and worked in Nanjing, China with well-respected doctors in Chinese Medicine whose specialties were in acupuncture and women’s health.

