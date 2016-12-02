Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Wells Fargo Advisors renewed a lease on the seventh floor US Bank Plaza in downtown Boise. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. Ryan Cleverley of The Gardner Company represented the landlord. Boise Boba Tea leased 1,300 square feet at 3210 Chinden Blvd. in Eagle. Greg Gaddis of Tenant Realty Advisors represented the tenant. ...