The Central Washington Place building and 10 Barrel Brewing/Garro Building properties were the top sellers Dec. 1 in an auction of commercial properties owned by the Idaho Department of Lands. The state netted $17.3 million from the seven properties sold at the Courtyard Marriott Meridian Hotel auction in Meridian, a $4.5 million increase over the initial ...