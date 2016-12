Tom Jorgensen is new Cole Road branch manager for Mountain West Bank

Tom Jorgensen has been named the new branch manager for Mountain West’s Cole Road branch in Boise.

Jorgensen has 15 years of banking experience, including 10 years in bank management. His expertise includes financial management, consumer and small business lending, and home equity lending. He attended Boise State University where he majored in business management.

Mountain West is a division of Glacier Bank.