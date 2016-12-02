Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



In just a few short weeks, Donald Trump will be our nation’s 45th president. Now the work begins to forecast what the next four years will bring for employers when it comes to labor and employment law. Trump made immigration reform the centerpiece of his winning campaign. Expect to see a ramp-up in workplace enforcement actions, ...