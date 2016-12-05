Quantcast
Largent’s storefront in Lewiston goes back to 1910 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 5, 2016 0

All Craig LaVoie wanted to do was remove the decades-old yellow-red-orange tiles and slap a more modern facade on his Largent’s Appliance store front in downtown Lewiston. The tiles started coming off Nov. 2. Immediately, history emerged: the original round columns from the 1910 structure. The word “typewriters” was stenciled on one post, likely in the ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

