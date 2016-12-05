Quantcast
Lewiston looks to restore its historic Liberty Theater

By: Teya Vitu December 5, 2016 0

Lewiston wants to join hundreds of cities across the country that have transformed shuttered historic theaters into prime downtown attractions. The Liberty Theater Preservation Alliance hopes to restore and reopen Lewiston’s 1921 Liberty Theater, which has sat empty since 2005. Its seats and interior finishes were removed. The restoration cost is estimated at $1.5 million, said Jan ...

