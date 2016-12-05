Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lewiston wants to join hundreds of cities across the country that have transformed shuttered historic theaters into prime downtown attractions. The Liberty Theater Preservation Alliance hopes to restore and reopen Lewiston’s 1921 Liberty Theater, which has sat empty since 2005. Its seats and interior finishes were removed. The restoration cost is estimated at $1.5 million, said Jan ...