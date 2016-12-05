Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / New owners for Hotel 43, downtown Courtyard by Marriott (access required)

New owners for Hotel 43, downtown Courtyard by Marriott (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 5, 2016 0

The owners of The Grove Hotel, the largest hotel in downtown Boise, have bought Hotel 43 and the Courtyard by Marriott, another downtown hotel on Broadway Block 22 LLC expects to close on the 162-room Courtyard on Dec. 7 and the 112-room Hotel 43 on Jan. 6. Block 22, which built and opened The Grove Hotel ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo