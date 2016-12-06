Bodybuilding.com eliminates jobs in several departments

Bodybuilding.com has confirmed it laid several employees off a month before Christmas, but declined to state how many or why — beyond saying it wanted to strengthen the business and reach more customers.

The online nutrition store was founded in Boise in 1999 by Ryan DeLuca and had grown by this year to more than 500 employees and six distribution centers in Florida, Wisconsin, Nevada, Pennsylvania and the United Kingdom.

KTVB-TV reported that Keith Sivera, director of offline marketing with Bodybuilding.com, said the company laid off 90 employees Dec. 1. Sivera declined to confirm that number for the Idaho Business Review, but said that the action affected several departments.

DeLuca stepped down as CEO of Bodybuilding.com last year and Richard Jalichandra, an investor from Austin, Texas, took over as CEO.

“The change is part of an ongoing planned restructure designed to strengthen Bodybuilding.com’s core business and reach a wider set of customers,” the company said in a statement.

Sivera declined to say whether Bodybuilding.com was considering more job cuts.