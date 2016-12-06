One Cap Center now lights up at night

Oppenheimer Development Corp. is sprucing up the 14-story One Capital Center with lighted white columns at each corner as it faces a looming 90,000-square-foot vacancy there with the departure of the J.R. Simplot Co. Simplot, which is putting the finishing touches on its new headquarters nearby, has occupied the 250,000-square-foot building, once the tallest in Boise, since Oppenheimer built it in 1975.

Each corner has a pair of 17-inch LED spotlights, one at the top and one at the bottom, to create the light column. The lights can be any color, said Coby Barlow, Oppenheimer Development’s property and operations manager.

Barlow said there hasn’t been a large vacancy before at the building.

“What can we do to modernize it and keep it relevant in the market,” he said. “We’ve never really done anything to address the exterior façade.”

erstad Architects of Boise designed the light columns and Lea Electric of Meridian installed the LED system.

“This is the only one of its type we’ve done,” said Bill Hines, estimator and project manager at Lea Electric.

Oppenheimer is also using this transitional period to renovate the lobby for the first time since the 1990s.

The reddish wood paneling was removed and will be replaced with a more earth tone shade of chocolate. That will be contrasted with lighter, sand colored floor tiling, Barlow said.

A second set of doors will also be installed at the Main Street entrance to create an airlock to keep air from rushing in or out when doors are opened. Existing doors and glass panels will be replaced at the Main and Grove entrances, Barlow said.

Lobby work started in mid-October with completion expected by the end of December. CSHQA Architects designed the lobby and RC Contractors is the general contractor.