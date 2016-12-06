Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



A quest that dates back to the Nixon era could end by 2018. The University of Idaho intends to seek Idaho State Board of Education approval in February to start architectural and engineering work for a $30 million, 4,700-seat arena. The university proposes building the arena just north of the Kibbie Dome football stadium, which opened ...