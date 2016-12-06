Quantcast
U of I moves toward building a basketball arena (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 6, 2016 0

A quest that dates back to the Nixon era could end by 2018. The University of Idaho intends to seek Idaho State Board of Education approval in February to start architectural and engineering work for a $30 million, 4,700-seat arena. The university proposes building the arena just north of the Kibbie Dome football stadium, which opened ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

