The independent, locally owned Customedica Pharmacy opened its second Treasure Valley location Dec. 5 at 1915 W. State St. at the west edge of downtown Boise. The second Customedica comes 14 years after owner Shah Afshar opened his first Customedica Pharmacy in Eagle. Customedica specializes in custom compounding drugs, he said. “There is a great opportunity downtown,” ...