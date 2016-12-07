Quantcast
Customedica Pharmacy opens a second shop in Boise (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 7, 2016 0

The independent, locally owned Customedica Pharmacy opened its second Treasure Valley location Dec. 5 at 1915 W. State St. at the west edge of downtown Boise. The second Customedica comes 14 years after owner Shah Afshar opened his first Customedica Pharmacy in Eagle. Customedica specializes in custom compounding drugs, he said. “There is a great opportunity downtown,” ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

