Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / For Idaho bankers, coming year holds more questions than answers (access required)

For Idaho bankers, coming year holds more questions than answers (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 7, 2016 0

State and federal elections are over and lawmakers, economists and businesses are now left with the task of determining Idaho’s needs. They're also waiting to see what the newly elected president will do. President-elect Donald Trump has promised to focus attention on improving domestic production. But it's not clear whether the economy is slowing down or ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo