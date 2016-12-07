Kurt Steele is new deputy supervisor for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests

Kurt Steele is the new deputy forest supervisor for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.

Steele now serves as the district ranger at the Tofte Ranger District on the Superior National Forest in Minnesota. He’s joining Nez Perce-Clearwater on Jan. 8.

Steele has a bachelor’s degree from Oregon State University in natural resources with an option in forest ecosystems. He also successfully completed the National Advanced Silvicultural Program to become a certified silviculturist prior to becoming a District Ranger. During that program he studied at Michigan Tech, Northern Arizona University, University of Tennessee, and Oregon State University.

He has also held positions on several national forestsin Oregon, Georgia and northern Illinois.