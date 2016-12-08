Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Airbnb will collect state sales tax, travel and convention tax and Greater Boise Auditorium District tax for short-term lodging rentals beginning Dec. 1. The online marketplace will automatically collect applicable tax instead of leaving it up to the host of the property to collect and remit. The Idaho State Tax Commission expects that the new agreement with Airbnb will increase ...