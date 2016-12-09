Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Lisa McGrath is a lawyer who specializes in issues relating to social media, the internet, and other online matters. McGrath started out in government work in high school with an internship with Gov. Phil Batt, and earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Boise State University. She spent several years in the political realm in ...