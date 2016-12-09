Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Department of Labor works to increase apprenticeships (access required)

Department of Labor works to increase apprenticeships (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 9, 2016 0

The Idaho Department of Labor is expanding apprenticeships in health care, information technology and advanced manufacturing in order to create a better pipeline between talent and employers. The U.S. Department of Labor gave Idaho DOL a $1.6 million grant to register more apprenticeships. “There is a real skills gap both in terms of technical skills and ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo