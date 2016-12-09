Ralph Woodard is chief financial officer at Blue Cross of Idaho

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff December 9, 2016 0

Ralph WoodardRalph Woodard has been hired as chief financial officer at Blue Cross of Idaho.

He’ll start with the company on Jan. 23. He most recently worked at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, where he served as the treasurer and chief risk officer. During his tenure there, he served in several roles, including controller, chief accounting officer and director of internal audit & information security.

Woodwrd holds an MBA from Owen School of Management at Vanderbilt University, and a BS in accounting from Auburn University.

