Idaho’s standard unemployment insurance tax rate will drop by 6.3 percent to a rate of 1.395 percent in 2017. The unemployment insurance tax is a tax on gross wages that employers pay into a fund that pays out unemployment claims. New businesses start at a standard rate and pay that for six quarters. Rates then move up ...