Idaho’s largest employer bans Galaxy Note 7 smartphones

A health care provider is banning all Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones at its facilities throughout Idaho.

St. Luke’s Health System, the state’s largest employer, said Dec. 12 the ban applies to all employees, patients and visitors.

St. Luke’s said signs about the ban will be put up in prominent locations.

Samsung, based in South Korean, recently recalled millions of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones globally because of a problem that causes the batteries to overheat and catch fire.

However, it’s believed many of the devices remain in use.