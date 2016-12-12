Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Commentary / The overtime law is on hold for now – but be prepared for changes (access required)

The overtime law is on hold for now – but be prepared for changes (access required)

By: Richard A. Howard, CMA, CPA December 12, 2016 0

Earlier this year, the Department of Labor announced proposed rules under the Fair Labor Standards Act  that would change the way more millions of workers in the U.S. are paid for overtime. When employees work over 40 hours in a week, federal law requires that they be paid an overtime rate of 1.5 times their regular ...

About Richard A. Howard, CMA, CPA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo