Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The first tenants are moving into Gritman Medical Center’s new $12 million medical office building in downtown Moscow. The building has been under construction across from the main hospital since September 2015. Interior tenant improvements continue inside the three-story, 54,000-square-foot structure wedged onto a Nevada-shaped, triangular, 30,000-square-foot lot. Jackson and Main streets converge at one end, ...