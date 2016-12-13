Todd Gill named executive vice president at United Heritage Insurance

Todd H. Gill has been named executive vice president and chief financial officer of United Heritage Mutual Holding Company and its subsidiaries, United Heritage Financial Group and United Heritage Life Insurance Company. He has previously served as senior vice president and CFO.

Gill joined United Heritage Insurance in 2004 and has been engaged in all aspects of accounting, financial, risk management and strategic planning functions for the companies, which are licensed in 43 states and the District of Columbia. He also serves on the board of directors for Sublimity Insurance Company.

Gill graduated from Northwest Nazarene College, now University, with degrees in accounting and business administration. He served as a senior manager for Deloitte while still a student. He earned his CPA designation in 1995 and was designated a Fellow, Life Management Institute (FLMI) in 2008. In 2015, he completed the executive development program at the Wharton School of Business of the University of Pennsylvania.