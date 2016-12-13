Umpqua Bank will move to Front and Capitol in downtown Boise

Roseville, Ore.,-based Umpqua Bank will move its downtown Boise branch to the former Bank of America/Washington Federal Bank building at Front Street and Capitol Boulevard.

The move will happen in the second quarter of 2017, Umpqua spokeswoman Sarah Robinson said.

LCA Architects in Boise is the project architect and The Russell Corporation in Meridian is the general contractor on the remodel.

Umpqua will move its branch at 420 W. Main St. into the bank property, which sits across from The Grove Hotel. It has been empty since Washington Federal closed its branch at that location Aug. 15, 2014.

Umpqua has 10 branches in Idaho in Boise, Meridian, Cascade, McCall, Riggins, Grangeville, Kooskia and Lewiston.

Bank of America long occupied the building at 280 S. Capitol Blvd., which was built in 1991.

Washington Federal acquired 31 Bank of America branches in Idaho in December 2013, including the BofA at Front and Capitol. Washington Federal merged that branch with an existing Washington Federal at 1001 W. Idaho St.