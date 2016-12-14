Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / D.L. Evans Bank keeps expanding in eastern Idaho (access required)

D.L. Evans Bank keeps expanding in eastern Idaho (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 14, 2016 0

Burley-based D.L. Evans bank will open its fifth eastern Idaho branch Dec. 27 in Rigby, President and CEO John V. Evans Jr. said. The full-service Rigby branch will join D.L. Evans branches in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Pocatello. The branch will be the bank’s 29th across the southern half of Idaho. D.L. Evans, the largest Idaho-based community ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo