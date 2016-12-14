Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Burley-based D.L. Evans bank will open its fifth eastern Idaho branch Dec. 27 in Rigby, President and CEO John V. Evans Jr. said. The full-service Rigby branch will join D.L. Evans branches in Idaho Falls, Ammon and Pocatello. The branch will be the bank’s 29th across the southern half of Idaho. D.L. Evans, the largest Idaho-based community ...