Dale Conrad has joined Washington Federal as the branch manager at Boise Main.

Conrad has more than 30 years of lending and management experience in construction lending, mortgage and custom construction. She grew up in Twin Falls and graduated from Idaho State University with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She is affiliated with the Building Contractors of Southwest Idaho and the Woman’s Council of Realtors and was a 2008 recipient of the Woman’s and Children’s Alliance TWIN award.