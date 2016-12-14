Evelyn Tobey receives Junior Achievement of Idaho Teacher of the Year Award

On Nov. 17, Tammy Chavez (left) with JP Morgan Chase presented Evelyn Tobey (right) the Junior Achievement of Idaho Teacher of the Year Award at Cynthia Mann Elementary in Boise. Evelyn Tobey has been teaching in the Treasure Valley for many years and has always welcomed JA in her classroom. She likes to get involved and help with the hands-on lessons.

“My primary goal in teaching has remained constant throughout my career. Each day I strive to look at the big picture of children’s lives and then help them up life’s ladder. My hope is that children will leave my room with an increased sense of responsibility to make the world a better place, to believe in duty to those around them, and to understand that education is a stepping stone to a better life.”

Junior Achievement of Idaho gives young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and open their minds to their potential.