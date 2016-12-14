Quantcast
Healthcare, taxes and workforce development are legislative priorities (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 14, 2016 0

Taxes, wages, education and healthcare all promise to be big areas of focus in the 2017 session of the Idaho Legislature. Taxes Several trade associations support a bill that would create a process for collecting sales tax from online merchants. The Idaho Retailers Association has made this its No. 1 priority and The Idaho Association of ...

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

