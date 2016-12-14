Inn at 500 Capitol to open by Jan. 17

The Inn at 500 Capitol expects to have its certificate of occupancy by Jan. 17 to welcome overnight guests to the 112-room boutique hotel at Myrtle Street and Capitol Boulevard in downtown Boise, General Manager Aaron Black said.

Richard’s, the new restaurant by local chef Richard Langston, is shooting for a Dec. 27 opening in a street level space at Inn at 500 Capitol. Richard’s also is hosting a New Year’s Eve event, Black said.

Online reservations started Dec. 12 for Inn at 500, which until now could only take reservations by phone.

The grand opening is scheduled for Feb. 11. Until then, the Inn at 500 will offer special weekend local rates of $99 per night.

Construction on the five-story unbranded hotel started in October 2015. It has the second boutique hotel for Eugene, Ore.,-based Obie Development Partners.

Inn at 500 Capitol is the first of three new downtown Boise hotels expected to open along with the 186-room Residence Inn by Marriott the street and the 150-room Hyatt Place at 10th and Bannock Streets.