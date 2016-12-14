ITD District 3 recognized for public participation

The Broadway Bridge Avenue Replacement project in District 3 was recognized as the winner in the public participation category at the Idaho Transportation Department Board Meeting’s Excellence in Transportation awards ceremony Nov. 17 in Boise.

ITD held public meetings to gather input during the design process of the downtown Boise bridge that also included extensive outreach with business owners before and during construction. Improvements include a wider structure to accommodate six lanes of traffic, full bike lanes and sidewalks and Greenbelt improvements, in addition to upgrades along Broadway Avenue.