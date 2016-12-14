Quantcast
ITD District 3 recognized for public participation

By: IBR Staff December 14, 2016 0

Pictured here (l-r) are ITD District 3 Communications Specialist Jennifer Gonzalez, Jacksons Food Stores Regional Manager Brody Kesler-Mauch, Ram Restaurant Manager Kevin Martinez, RBCI Owner Rosemary Curtin, ITD Deputy Director Scott Stokes, RBCI Project Manager Kate Reed, ITD District 3 Designer Mark Campbell, ITD Public Involvement Coordinator Adam Rush. Photo courtesy of ITD.

The Broadway Bridge Avenue Replacement project in District 3 was recognized as the winner in the public participation category at the Idaho Transportation Department Board Meeting’s Excellence in Transportation awards ceremony Nov. 17 in Boise.

ITD held public meetings to gather input during the design process of the downtown Boise bridge that also included extensive outreach with business owners before and during construction. Improvements include a wider structure to accommodate six lanes of traffic, full bike lanes and sidewalks and Greenbelt improvements, in addition to upgrades along Broadway Avenue.

