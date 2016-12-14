Juta Geurtsen joins Idaho Commission on the Arts

Juta Geurtsen has joined the Idaho Commission on the Arts as a program support specialist.

Geurtsen has worked for more than 15 years in nonprofits, arts, and community organizations. Her experience includes management, public relations, development, special event planning, volunteer management, grant management and building relationships and partnerships amongst organizations. She has served as executive director for the Boise Hive, where she stabilized the organization; development director for Boise Bicycle Project; and operations manager for Trey McIntyre Project.

Geurtsen graduated with honors from the New School University in New York City. She is a Riggio Writing and Democracy Fellow and a certified Idaho Change Leader.