Michelle Holt to join Eastern Idaho Technical College

Michelle Holt is joining Eastern Idaho Technical College in Idaho Falls as workforce development and community education manager. Holt is now CEO of the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce.

Holt will start her new position on February 7. She replaces Ken Erickson, who is retiring after more than 39 years at EITC.

Holt has been CEO for the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Idaho Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau since July 2013. She previously served as executive director for Lost Rivers Economic Development, representing Butte and South Custer counties, before her Chamber role.