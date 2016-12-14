Women falconers at Flicks movie premiere

Women and men falconers from the Boise area appeared with their trained hunting hawks to help kick off the premiere showing of The Eagle Huntress movie at The Flicks Dec. 3.

The documentary follows a 13 year-old nomadic Mongolian girl who is fighting to become the first female eagle falconer in twelve generations of her Kazakh family tradition and will show at The Flicks throughout December.

Falconer Nina Leary (pictured here with a red-tailed hawk) said, ” I always thought this eccentric sport was too extreme for me to add to my busy life, but have found that it not only fulfills my desire to be outside and more connected to nature, but it has also become a family-time sport as well!”