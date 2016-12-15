Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Idaho CuMo Mining has entered into a partnership with a Hong Kong mining company to raise money for its mine in the Boise National Forest and a gold mine it plans to buy in east-central Idaho. CuMo entered into a joint venture agreement with Platinum Resources International on Nov. 21. The two companies then started a Delaware ...