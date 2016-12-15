Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Idaho CuMo will sell 20 percent of the company to pay for feasibility study (access required)

Idaho CuMo will sell 20 percent of the company to pay for feasibility study (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 15, 2016 0

Idaho CuMo Mining has entered into a partnership with a Hong Kong mining company to raise money for its mine in the Boise National Forest and a gold mine it plans to buy in east-central Idaho. CuMo entered into a joint venture agreement with Platinum Resources International on Nov. 21. The two companies then started a Delaware ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo