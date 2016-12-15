Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Tiny Ashton sees surge of development with visitors’ center, proposed hotel (access required)

Tiny Ashton sees surge of development with visitors’ center, proposed hotel (access required)

By: Anne Wallace Allen December 15, 2016 0

Ashton, a Fremont County city of 1,100 people 55 miles north of Idaho Falls, could see some big changes in the coming year. A local nonprofit organization plans to convert an unused mid-century hospital building as its headquarters, and a developer has filed an application to build a four-story hotel that could hold 100 people. Ashton ...

About Anne Wallace Allen

Anne Wallace Allen is the editor of the Idaho Business Review.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo