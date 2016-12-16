Quantcast
Home / News / Business News / Australian active wear business moves to Ketchum through TRI program (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith December 16, 2016 0

Ketchum is home to yet another company deciding to move its operation to Sun Valley – the Australian active clothing store for women Vie Active. Vie Active was founded in Bondi Beach near Sydney in 2013 by Noa Ries, CEO of the company. Ries left her job in advertising in order to become a personal trainer, ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

