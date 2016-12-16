Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / High stakes: Nation’s high security industries work to combat cyberattacks (access required)

High stakes: Nation’s high security industries work to combat cyberattacks (access required)

By: Gina Gallucci-White December 16, 2016 0

For companies like the Bethesda, Maryland-based Lockheed Martin, the threat of a cyberattack calls for accelerated preparation. Lockheed Martin is where military aircraft, including the F-16 fighter jet and the Black Hawk helicopter, are designed and manufactured. The company, which has 98,000 employees worldwide, also researches and develops products for space exploration, robotics, nanotechnology, energy management ...

About Gina Gallucci-White

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo