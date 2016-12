Jennifer Shippen has joined the AmeriTitle business development team serving Idaho Falls, Rigby, and Rexburg. She has more than 15 years of title, escrow, and business development experience. Shippen is an active member of the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors and Women’s Council of Realtors. In 2015, she was nominated as the Affiliate of the Year by her industry peers.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google