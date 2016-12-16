Robert Beckman is director of transportation at WHPacific

Robert Beckman, PE, PTOE has joined WHPacific’s Boise office as the director of transportation. He has more than 30 years of experience in a wide variety of transportation projects throughout the United States. His experience in transportation includes corridor studies, traffic engineering, roadway design, and comprehensive transportation plans.

Beckman has completed projects for clients like the Idaho Transportation Department, Ada County Highway District and other City and Highway Districts. He is a registered professional engineer in seven states including Idaho, a certified Professional Traffic Engineer with a BS in Civil Engineering from the University of Arizona, and has completed graduate studies in Transportation at Arizona State University and Northwestern Traffic Institute.