Women’s and Children’s Alliance elects four new board members

Dr. Don Coberly, Elizabeth Gough, Ned Pontious and Dave Self have joined the board of the Women’s and Children’s Alliance.

Coberly has been superintendent of the Boise School District since 2010 and has worked for the district since 1984. He has also been a teacher at the elementary level in several districts, was language arts supervisor for the Boise District from 1984-1994, and became the district’s curriculum coordinator in 1994. He has bachelor’s degrees in history and elementary education from the University of Idaho, a master’s degree in reading from Boise State University, and a Ph. D. in education from the University of Idaho.

Gough is a student success counselor at Casper College. She received her associate degree in early childhood education from College of Western Idaho and her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s of social work degree from Boise State University. Gough is a survivor of domestic abuse and a former client of the WCA.

Pontious is president of Norco, Inc., the largest privately owned welding, safety and homecare medical producer and distributor. He has been in the industrial gas manufacturing

and distribution business for 30 years. Pontious has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from Arizona State University and a M.B.A. from University of Phoenix. He has served as chairman of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center Foundation and Treasure Valley YMCA board of directors.

Self is the chief administrative officer of St. Luke’s Health Partners. He is on the board of the Boise Valley Economic Partnership and the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. Self was an original member of the State of Idaho Health Insurance Exchange board of directors, is a past president of the Idaho Association of Health Plans and has served on many health care industry committees. Self pursued a business administration degree at Lewis Clark State College and earned the industry designation of Registered Health Underwriter (RHU) from Northeastern University.

The board of directors meets monthly and the four new board members will serve three-year terms. Officers elected for the 2016-2017 term include: Bill Bodnar – President; Debbie Wachtell – President Elect; Jan Bennetts – Vice President; Stephanie Westermeier – Secretary; Jodi Whittaker – Treasurer and Darrel Anderson – Past President.