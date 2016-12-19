Brett Rogers is new safety manager for Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest

Brett Rogers has been appointed the new safety manager for the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests. Rogers has been the assistant fire management officer on the Lochsa Ranger District for the past four years. He replaces Greg Stern, who retired in November.

Prior to his position in Lochsa, Rogers was the smoke jumper training program manager in Grangeville, a smoke jumper squad leader and smoke jumper in Grangeville, and a hot shot crew member for the Texas Canyon Hot Shots on the Angeles National Forest. He has held many other fire positions in Montana and Idaho.