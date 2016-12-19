Cellphone industry generated most complaints, says Better Business Bureau

The cellphone industry was No. 1 this year when it comes to complaints to the Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest.

The BBB Northwest reported that it has handled nearly 7,000 complaints – both resolved and unresolved – about cellphone service and supplies in 2016.

Second on the list is Internet selling services, which generated nearly 4,000 complaints. The BBB’s advice to businesses regarding any complaints: Respond swiftly.

The ten most complained about business industries, according to the BBB:

· Cellular Telephone Service & Supplies 6,867

· Internet Selling Services 3,877

· Travel Agencies & Bureaus 1,475

· Computer Software Publishers & Developers 1,430

· Collection Agencies 890

· Auto Dealers – New Cars 874

· Auto Dealers – Used Cars 628

· Property Management 500

· Skin Care 337

· Animal Hospitals 305

The BBB Northwest reported that it handled more than 17,000 complaints in all in 2016. It also received more than 7,000 positive reviews on businesses in the Northwest.

IBR Staff