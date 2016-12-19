New police chief joins Rathdrum

A new northern Idaho police chief will soon become the state’s only woman leading a city police agency, effective Jan. 1.
Chief Tomi McLean, 45, has been with the Rathdrum Police Department for 22 years. McClean became a reserve police officer with the Rathdrum Police Department in 1993. In 1994, she was hired as a full-time patrol officer and animal safety officer. She later became the D.A.R.E. program officer and reserve coordinator. In 1999, she was promoted to the rank of sergeant and in 2005 she attained the rank of Lieutenant.
McClean graduated from North Idaho College with an AAS in Law Enforcement.