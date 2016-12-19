Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The closed Osprey Meadows Golf Course at Tamarack Resort near Donnelly will undergo a mortgage foreclosure sale auction Dec. 29 at the Valley County Courthouse in McCall. The sheriff’s auction is an attempt by mortgage holder Retired Security Plan and Trust to sell a course on which course owner West Mountain Golf has made no mortgage ...