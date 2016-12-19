Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Osprey Meadow Golf Course goes on auction block Dec. 29 (access required)

Osprey Meadow Golf Course goes on auction block Dec. 29 (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 19, 2016 0

The closed Osprey Meadows Golf Course at Tamarack Resort near Donnelly will undergo a mortgage foreclosure sale auction Dec. 29 at the Valley County Courthouse in McCall. The sheriff’s auction is an attempt by mortgage holder Retired Security Plan and Trust to sell a course on which course owner West Mountain Golf has made no mortgage ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo