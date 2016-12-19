Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Parcel B starts transformation from parking lot to Pioneer Crossing (access required)

Parcel B starts transformation from parking lot to Pioneer Crossing (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 19, 2016 0

Gardner Company in November started transforming the former Parcel B dirt parking lot in downtown Boise into Pioneer Crossing. Footings and foundation work are under way now for a five-level, 644-space garage at 11th and Front streets, the first phase of a development that will also include a 150-room Hilton Garden Inn hotel and a 125,000-square-foot ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo