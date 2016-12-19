Patrick Tanner its assistant VP of Enrollment and Student Services at CWI

College of Western Idaho has named Patrick Tanner its assistant vice president of enrollment and student services, effective Jan. 25.

Tanner’s responsibilities will include overseeing CWI’s Admissions and One Stop, Registrar, Financial Aid, Advising and New Student Services and Student Affairs and Programs.

Tanner most recently served as director of student affairs at Penn State University’s campus in York, Penn. His professional experience also includes housing and residence education through graduate studies at Grand Valley State University, and then full-time positions at the University of Denver and Roger Williams University.

He earned a bachelor’s degree at Geneva College in Pennsylvania while studying theatre arts and communications.