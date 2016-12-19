Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Trolley Square, one of Caldwell’s signature downtown redevelopment projects, could start construction in spring, developer Gardner Company said. The first stage of construction will be an 11-screen, two-story Reel Theatres building featuring first-run movies. “We’re getting the theater financing in place,” Gardner Chief Operating Officer Tommy Ahlquist said. “We believe we have that figured out. We have ...