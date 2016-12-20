Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Boise Airport will spend the next year and change updating its master plan to get the airport ready to see passenger counts swell from about 3.2 million to a projected 4.5 million in 2035. Since late summer, Eau Claire, Wisc.,-based consultant Mead & Hunt has built an inventory of the airport’s existing facilities and services and ...