A Wisconsin company has submitted designs for a fifth new downtown Boise hotel, this one proposed for a surface parking lot at Front Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, across from the C.W. Moore Plaza. Old Boise General Manager Clay Carley is in partnership with Middleton, Wisc.,-based The Raymond Group on a proposal for an eight-story, ...