Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Eight-story Boise hotel proposed for Front and Sixth streets (access required)

Eight-story Boise hotel proposed for Front and Sixth streets (access required)

By: Teya Vitu December 20, 2016 0

A Wisconsin company has submitted designs for a fifth new downtown Boise hotel, this one proposed for a surface parking lot at Front Street between Fifth and Sixth streets, across from the C.W. Moore Plaza. Old Boise General Manager Clay Carley is in partnership with Middleton, Wisc.,-based The Raymond Group on a proposal for an eight-story, ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo