Idaho is one of the fastest-growing states

Idaho is one of the nation’s fastest-growing states.

New figures released Dec. 20 by the U.S. Census Bureau show that Idaho’s population grew by 7.4 percent from 2010 to 2015. The population of both Idaho and Washington grew about 1.8 percent from July 2015 to July 2016.

Utah and Nevada’s populations grew the fastest, followed by Florida’s.

The Census estimated Idaho’s population at 1.68 million in July. Idaho’s Hispanic population rose from 11 percent to 12 percent between 2010 and 2015, the Census said.

Research from the Idaho Department of Labor shows that Idaho’s population is moving from the rural areas to the more urban areas, a pattern seen in most U.S. states. Much of the growth reported by the Census is happening in the Treasure Valley, home to the state’s largest urban area. COMPASS, the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho, said the population in the Treasure Valley will increase more than 70 percent by 2040, from just over 600,000 to 1.022 million.